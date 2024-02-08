LSU softball wins season opener 8-0 over Nicholls

Image credit to LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - No. 14/15 LSU started its season strong with a run-rule victory over Nicholls in the first game of the LSU Invitational Thursday night.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon earned her first win of the season, as she eight strikeouts in her fifth career shutout. On offense, Raeleen Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a home run in her first at-bat of the season.

LSU plays Memphis Friday at 4 p.m.