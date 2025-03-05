LSU softball hosts ULM in midweek clash on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE- No. 4 LSU softball is back in action on Wednesday night when they host the ULM Warhawks. The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.

The Tigers secured their fifth Top 25 win this season during their road trip to California as they defeated the then fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins 2-1.

ULM swept its Best on the Bayou Tournament last weekend in Monroe and defeated the McNeese Cowgirls on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 13.

LSU is 16-0 all-time against ULM, including a 12-0 record in Tiger Park.

First pitch between LSU and ULM is at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, and the game will be aired on SEC Network+.