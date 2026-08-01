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LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after announcing that he will not be signing with the Cleveland Guardians, LSU signee Logan Schmidt announced that he will be coming to campus to join LSU baseball.
After being selected by Cleveland with the 59th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft and subsequently deciding not to sign, the left-handed pitcher's decision was to attend LSU and not be draft-eligible again until 2029, or attend a junior college and go into the draft again in 2027.
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