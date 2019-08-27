85°
LSU's Jared Poche throws 7-inning no-hitter against Army
BATON ROUGE - Jared Poche threw a seven no-hitter and LSU beat Army 6-0 on Saturday for the 2,500th victory in Tigers history.
Poche (1-0) struck out four, didn't walk a batter and threw 79 pitches. Army had its lone baserunner in the fourth when leadoff hitter Josh White reached on right fielder Greg Deichmann's error.
The no-hitter is the sixth in school history and the first individual no-hitter since March 14, 1979.
The moment @LSUbaseball's Jared Poche threw a no-hitter. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ICZEWU2GSA— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 19, 2017
Poche earned his 28th career victory, leaving him 10 short of Scott Schultz's LSU record. The senior wes drafted by San Diego in the 14th round last year.
LSU won 9-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.
