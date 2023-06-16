LSU's Dylan Crews wins 2023 award for nation's top collegiate hitter

FORT WORTH, Texas - LSU baseball's Dylan Crews will be honored with the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award, given to the best collegiate hitter yearly.

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Florida, has a .434 batting average (3rd in the nation) with 17 home runs and 67 RBI in leading LSU to a College World Series berth. In addition, the LSU outfielder’s overall game has made him a strong candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft after being named the SEC Player of the Year this season.

This was the deepest and most talented group of players we have seen in the history of the award. It was a very close race," said Tracy Taylor, Executive Director of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award and the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation. I think the Selection Committee did a great job in selecting Dylan Crews of LSU as the winner of the 2023 Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats. Dylan hit over .430 with an on-base percentage of .576 and a 1.310 OPS in the toughest league in college baseball. He was the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-America."

The announcement comes a day after pitcher Paul Skenes was chosen as the winner of the Dick Howser trophy, awarded to the best collegiate baseball player yearly.