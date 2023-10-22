LSU's climb continues in new AP Poll - click here to see more

BATON ROUGE - After LSU's big 62-0 win against Army, the team continued its climb up the rankings.

1. Georgia (7-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (7-0)

4. Florida State (7-0)

5. Washington (7-0)

6. Oklahoma (7-0)

7. Texas (6-1)

8. Oregon (6-1)

9. Alabama (7-1)

10. Penn State (6-1)

11. Oregon State (6-1)

12. Ole Miss (6-1)

13. Utah (6-1)

14. Notre Dame (6-2)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Missouri (7-1)

17. UNC (6-1)

18. Louisville (6-1)

19. Air Force (7-0)

20. Duke (5-2)

21. Tennessee (5-2)

22. Tulane (6-1)

23. UCLA (5-2)

24. USC (6-2)

25. James Madison (7-0)