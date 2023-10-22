LSU's climb continues in new AP Poll - click here to see more

87°
BATON ROUGE - After LSU's big 62-0 win against Army, the team continued its climb up the rankings.
1. Georgia (7-0)
2. Michigan (8-0)
3. Ohio State (7-0)
4. Florida State (7-0)
5. Washington (7-0)
6. Oklahoma (7-0)
7. Texas (6-1)
8. Oregon (6-1)
9. Alabama (7-1)
10. Penn State (6-1)
11. Oregon State (6-1)
12. Ole Miss (6-1)
13. Utah (6-1)
14. Notre Dame (6-2)
15. LSU (6-2)
16. Missouri (7-1)
17. UNC (6-1)
18. Louisville (6-1)
19. Air Force (7-0)
20. Duke (5-2)
21. Tennessee (5-2)
22. Tulane (6-1)
23. UCLA (5-2)
24. USC (6-2)
25. James Madison (7-0)
