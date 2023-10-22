87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's climb continues in new AP Poll - click here to see more

2 hours 25 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, October 22 2023 Oct 22, 2023 October 22, 2023 1:06 PM October 22, 2023 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - After LSU's big 62-0 win against Army, the team continued its climb up the rankings.

Trending News

1. Georgia (7-0)
2. Michigan (8-0)
3. Ohio State (7-0)
4. Florida State (7-0)
5. Washington (7-0)
6. Oklahoma (7-0)
7. Texas (6-1)
8. Oregon (6-1)
9. Alabama (7-1)
10. Penn State (6-1)
11. Oregon State (6-1)
12. Ole Miss (6-1)
13. Utah (6-1)
14. Notre Dame (6-2)
15. LSU (6-2)
16. Missouri (7-1)
17. UNC (6-1)
18. Louisville (6-1)
19. Air Force (7-0)
20. Duke (5-2)
21. Tennessee (5-2)
22. Tulane (6-1)
23. UCLA (5-2)
24. USC (6-2)
25. James Madison (7-0)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days