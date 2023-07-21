LSU QB Jayden Daniels leads preseason All-SEC team; Georgia favorited to win the conference

BATON ROUGE - LSU QB Jayden Daniels topped a list of 11 Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC teams at SEC Media Days.

Daniels is joined on the first-team offense by junior wide receiver Malik Nabers and sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell. Tight end Mason Taylor earned a spot on the second-team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones was named third-team.

Defensively, a trio of Tigers were named to the first-team led by sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins. He was joined by defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Defensive back Major Burns was named to the third-team.

Additionally, members of the media cast their votes for what colleges are expected to win their respective divisions and the conference as a whole.

Alabama and LSU led polling for the SEC West, with each school earning 165 and 117 first-place votes respectively. Georgia is expected to run away with the SEC East title, earning 265 first-place votes and leading overall SEC title projections with 181 points. Alabama and LSU ranked second and third in overall SEC polling, earning 62 and 31 points respectively.

However, there is a gap in expectations for those three teams and the rest of the SEC. Tennessee and Vanderbilt tied at fourth in overall polling with five points a piece.

See the full poll results here.

See the full list of All-SEC selections below.

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL - Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall, Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina