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LSU Police attempting to identify on-campus theft suspect
BATON ROUGE — LSU Police detectives are looking for a man connected to a late 2025 theft on campus.
According to LSUPD, the unidentified man is accused of theft on LSU's campus in December 2025.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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