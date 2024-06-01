81°
LSU only Louisiana team, so far, to win in opening round of NCAA baseball tournament

1 hour 54 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2024 Jun 1, 2024 June 01, 2024 7:39 AM June 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — LSU was the only Louisiana team to win its opening-round game in the NCAA baseball tournament, and the way the results fell Friday, two Louisiana teams will be eliminated Saturday. 

Louisiana Tech's first-round result is still to be determined.

Louisiana-Lafayette and Grambling face each other in the regional at Texas A&M on Saturday. The winner stays alive and the loser goes home.
It's the same situation in Corvallis, Oregon. Nicholls and Tulane are fighting to stay alive.
Louisiana Tech is in a rain-delay with Kansas State and their game will resume late Saturday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kansas State has a 9-4 lead in the sixth inning.
LSU plays at North Carolina on Saturday afternoon in the winners bracket.

