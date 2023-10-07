65°
LSU men's basketball lands No. 5 point guard in 2024 class

Saturday, October 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Matthew Brune

LSU men's basketball received a boost in their 2024 recruiting class by landing four-star point guard Curtis Givens. Givens was ranked as the fifth best point guard and the 33rd best overall player in the class by 247sports.

Givens chose LSU over his hometown Memphis as well as Indiana, Texas and Georgia Tech. 

Givens is LSU's second big commitment for that class alongside four-star power forward Robert Miller. 

