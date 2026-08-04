LSU Law Library has a new interim leader as the school renovates and searches nationally

BATON ROUGE — LSU Law has named Brent Johnson as Interim Law Library Director at the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center while a national search for a permanent director gets underway.

Johnson previously served as co-director of the Widener University Commonwealth Law School Library in Pennsylvania for a decade before joining the LSU Law Library faculty as Associate Director of Public Services in March.

"As I step into this new role, I'm honored to build on the Law Library's long tradition of excellence in service to our students and faculty," Johnson said. "Drawing on my 10 years of experience as co-director of a law library, along with my background as a reference librarian and legal research educator, I lead with empathy—for our students, our faculty and our staff alike."

As interim director, Johnson will oversee all aspects of library management and operations, including collection development and maintenance, personnel management and budgeting. The LSU Law Library team includes six librarians and one professional staff member.

"My vision is to bring that experience and that spirit directly to the students of LSU Law, helping them build the research foundation they need to practice law with confidence, integrity and genuine care for the people they serve," Johnson said.

Before his time as co-director, Johnson also spent 10 years at the Widener University Commonwealth Law School Library as an access service librarian. He also served as electronic resources librarian at Oklahoma City University School of Law and as an instructional technology and reference librarian for the Washburn University Law Library in Topeka, Kansas.

LSU Law Interim Dean Caprice Roberts expressed support for the appointment.

"I have the utmost confidence in Director Johnson's leadership during the transformative renovation of the Law Library, as we continue to serve our students and the community," Roberts said.

Johnson holds degrees from several institutions, including a master of library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh, a J.D. from Oklahoma City University School of Law and a bachelor of arts in political science from Gonzaga University.