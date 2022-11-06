LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after win over Bama; new College Football Playoff rankings coming Tuesday

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 9-0 1574 1 2. Ohio St. (1) 9-0 1500 2 3. Michigan 9-0 1455 4 4. TCU 9-0 1361 7 5. Tennessee 8-1 1339 2 6. Oregon 8-1 1258 8 7. LSU 7-2 1132 15 8. Southern Cal 8-1 1061 9 9. UCLA 8-1 1040 10 10. Alabama 7-2 1009 6 11. Mississippi 8-1 962 11 12. Clemson 8-1 938 5 13. Utah 7-2 881 12 14. Penn St. 7-2 735 16 15. North Carolina 8-1 676 17 16. Tulane 8-1 607 19 17. NC State 7-2 547 21 18. Texas 6-3 399 - 19. Liberty 8-1 358 23 20. Notre Dame 6-3 316 - 21. Illinois 7-2 262 14 22. UCF 7-2 257 25 23. Kansas St. 6-3 247 13 24. Washington 7-2 187 - 25. Florida St. 6-3 78 -

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma St. 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi St. 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon St. 3, San Jose St. 1.