81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU jumps to 17 in the latest AP College Football Rankings

1 hour 30 seconds ago Sunday, October 04 2020 Oct 4, 2020 October 04, 2020 1:08 PM October 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NASHVILLE - After their 41-7 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the LSU Tigers now rank 17 in the latest AP College football polls.

The Tigers dropped to 20 after losing to Mississippi State in their season opener. The defending national champions started the year ranked 6.

This week saw many upsets in the top 25, including #7 Auburn and #9 Texas both losing. 

Coming up, the Tigers will be back home in Baton Rouge to take on the unranked Missouri Tigers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days