LSU homecoming fills many Baton Rouge hotels for weekend as Floridians evacuate Milton

BATON ROUGE - Many Floridians have evacuated to nearby states, with some making their way to Baton Rouge to evade Hurricane Milton's path. LSU's homecoming game against Ole Miss is Saturday, making it more difficult to find hotel rooms in the capital area.

WBRZ spoke to several hotels in the Baton Rouge area. Most had some people from Florida check in over the past few days. All of them said they were booked for the weekend.

Brittany Boudreaux, the general manager for the Hilton along Constitution Avenue, said there are a few rooms available for Friday but not for long.

"We have about 10 rooms left still on Friday, but yes on Saturday we are completely sold out. That's gonna be everywhere in Baton Rouge. It's gonna be tough to find a room anywhere in Baton Rouge this weekend," Boudreaux said.

Hotel employees said they noticed an increase in cars with Florida license plates driving around in Baton Rouge. LSU gamedays are always busy, but homecoming is one of the busiest times of the year.

"You always see that for homecoming weekend or parents weekend, so either one of them. Friday and Saturday are always your busiest. People check in on Friday and they're gone on Sunday. Depending on where they're from, but they're normally always gone on Sunday," Boudreaux said.

WBRZ also spoke to government officials about options for when other states have evacuations. Alabama recently publicized the availability of rooms or cabins at its 21 state parks for people evacuating the storm to rent. The Louisiana Department of Parks and Recreation Commission said it has been in contact with Alabama state parks. Conversations are happening about Louisiana potentially doing the same.