LSU gymnastics wins fifth SEC Championship

NEW ORLEANS - No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team won their fifth-ever SEC gymnastics title Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Tigers put up a 198.075, which was good enough to edge Alabama.

It means a lot, it means an awful lot, this is a great group," said Head Coach Jay Clark. "I've been very proud of how they've gone about their business all year long, but you never know you come into this thing and this thing's a meat grinder. any four of these teams could of won this thing and the SEC is is a gauntlet and to come in here and be able to do it, do it at home in front of our fans is pretty special."

"I mean, I think it's gonna give us all the momentum in the world going into regionals, and also confidence," said Graduate Student Kiya Johnson. "We're all super happy but I know that everybody deep down knows that we could have done better in multiple different areas and so I think that's a confidence booster and something to look forward to as we go into regionals."

LSU freshman Konnor McClain earned a perfect 10 on the balance beam. Haleigh Bryant won the all-around with a score of 39.800.

The Tigers NCAA Regional assignment will be announced on Monday.

The Tigers came into the conference championship as the No. 1 overall seed with a National Qualifying Score of 198.125 which is the highest in the SEC.

The last time LSU won an SEC title was back in 2019 and the meet was in New Orleans.