LSU gymnastics soars past Auburn for highest score of the season
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics scores a season's best 198.325 to defeat No. 17 Auburn in the Maravich Center.
The Tigers scored a season's best on vault with a 49.550, uneven bars with a 49.575 and tied a program record on floor with a team score of 49.775.
LSU was highlighted by multiple gymnasts, but none more than sophomore Kailin Chio. Chio scored 9.975's on vault and beam. On uneven bars, Chio still scored high with a 9.925, but she stole the show on floor exercise when she scored a perfect 10.0 to set a new career high.
LSU improves to 6-1-1 on the season and 3-1 in SEC action. The Tigers will turn their attention to going on the road to face Oklahoma next week.
