LSU gymnastics dominates SEC awards again

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Savannah Schoenherr both were honored by the SEC after their performances in the Tigers' record-setting meet last week at the River Center.

Haleigh Bryant earned SEC Gymnast of the Week honors after she recorded two perfect-10 scores in the meet on vault and beam. The latest recognition is Bryant's sixth SEC Gymnast of the Week award and her 11th in her career.

Savannah Schoenherr was named Specialist of the Week for efforts on vault and bars where she earned scores of 9.950 and 9.925 respectively.

LSU set the program's highest road score in team history with a 198.425 tally while competing on a podium and in a quad-meet to help prepare the team for the upcoming NCAA postseason.

The Tigers will close out the regular season with their final home meet of the year when they host North Carolina on Friday night at the Maravich Center.