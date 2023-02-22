80°
Prosecutors won't pursue charges against LSU star Malik Nabers after New Orleans arrest
UPDATE: Sheriff's office records show that state prosecutors won't pursue criminal charges against Nabers. The filing says the charges were refused under the condition that the weapon seized from Nabers is not returned to him.
This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.
-----
NEW ORLEANS - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on a weapons-related charge in New Orleans, according to jail records.
Details on the 19-year-old football star's arrest were not immediately available, but Orleans Parish jail records showed he was booked Monday on a count of illegal carrying of weapons. He was no longer in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
WBRZ has reached out to LSU for comment.
This is a developing story.
