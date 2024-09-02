LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The LSU Tigers fell to the USC Trojans 27-20 in their season opener in Las Vegas.

It was a lower-scoring game than many predicted between two teams that worked in the off-season to improve their defenses.

USC struck first with a two-yard touchdown rush by Woody Marks early in the second quarter, but the Tigers responded quickly with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy.

On the following drive, the Trojans secured good field position after a kickoff return into Tiger territory, but LSU's defense stepped up and held USC to only a field goal. The Tigers responded with a field goal of their own as Damian Ramos drilled it from 45 yards.

Midway through the third quarter, the Trojans added three more points, but the Tigers answered immediately to take a 17-13 lead after a 39-yard rush from John Emery Jr. set up a 13-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Anderson.

The Tigers head home to face the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Death Valley.