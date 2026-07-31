LSU football hosts "The Huddle" women's clinic

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of women gathered at the LSU football operations building Thursday night for "The Huddle" women's clinic.

The participants heard from head coach Lane Kiffin along with four new players to this year's roster. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Winnie Watkins and freshmen defensive tackles Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson took part in the player panel.

From there, the attendees were split into groups and got an inside look at a position meeting, film session and game planning.

They ended the night participating in on-the-field drills that the LSU players actually do in practice.