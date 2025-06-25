Latest Weather Blog
LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex Box Stadium on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Fans are being invited to celebrate the eight-time national champion LSU baseball team at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday following the Tigers' win in Omaha over the weekend.
Gates for the event will open at 7 p.m. and it will be streamed live on WBRZ+.
Prior to the celebration, fans can enjoy a musical performance by Rising Country Star and current LSU Tiger Timothy Wayne. The team celebration will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour.
The celebration will include the presentation of the national championship trophy, along with remarks from several dignitaries. Head coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd along with members of the baseball team. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.
"I'm really excited for the celebration," assistant coach Josh Jordan said. "[We have] an opportunity to come back and thank the great fans of LSU baseball. We have the best fans in the world."
He said that the victory celebration is not just a time to honor the team and coaching staff but the entire Tiger community.
"When you're out recruiting and talking about why a young man should chose LSU, it's obviously the tradition, the development, the opportunity to become a major league player, the support from the best baseball fans in the country," Jordan said. "It's the best place in the country to play college baseball."
Trending News
Admission is free and will be general admission for all non-premium areas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Alex Box Suites, Field Level Loges, Terraces and Champions Club will be reserved and ticketed.
Tiger fans can also buy LSU’s National Championship gear and merchandise at the Box.
Fans can enter Alex Box Stadium through gates 0-3. Field level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU baseball and the University. LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the event, and no outside food or drinks will be permitted.
Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Bullpen, Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots.
For fans who cannot attend, the ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and on WBRZ+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Country music star, LSU senior Timothy Wayne shares excitement about performing at...
-
2une In Preview: Yoga Studio 90 brings hot yoga to Denham Springs
-
I-10 eastbound down to one lane as crews work to remove truck...
-
2une In Preview: Black Joy - A Maternal Wellness Celebration
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
Sports Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday