LSU beats Utah Valley 7-1 in NCAA regional opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Jake Fraley and Greg Deichmann each hit two-run home runs and Jared Poche struck out eight in six innings to help LSU beat Utah Valley 7-1 in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday night.



Antoine Duplantis led off the bottom of the first with a walk and Fraley followed with a homer to give the top-seeded Tigers (43-18) a 2-0 lead.



Fourth-seeded Utah Valley (37-22) answered in the second when Justin Erlandson's double scored Mark Krueger. But LSU scored again in the second, third and fifth innings, and Diechmann's two-run homer in the seventh capped the scoring.



LSU advanced to the winners' bracket and Utah Valley will face elimination. Both teams await the outcome of Saturday's matchup between Southeastern Louisiana and Rice which was postponed Friday.



Poche (8-4) allowed five hits and one earned run to get the victory and the Tigers' staff struck out 12.