LSU basketball's Jalen Cook denied playing time by NCAA

BATON ROUGE - LSU junior guard Jalen Cook was denied his transfer waiver from the NCAA and will be unable to play for the Tigers this season unless LSU is successful in their appeal.

"LSU recently learned that the NCAA denied an immediate eligibility waiver for men's basketball student-athlete Jalen Cook.

Since then, we have submitted additional information to the NCAA for reconsideration and are awaiting their next ruling," LSU said in the post.

LSU athletics confirmed the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon as they awaited word on if Cook would be able to suit up for the Tigers with the season starting.

A Statement From LSU Athletics On Men’s Basketball Student-Athlete Jalen Cook: pic.twitter.com/BvXv6ujAaa — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 1, 2023

Cook played his high school basketball at Walker High and started his playing career at LSU before transferring to Tulane for two seasons of play.

LSU will start the regular season on Monday, November 6 against Mississippi Valley State at the Maravich Center.