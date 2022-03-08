LSU basketball brings home end of season honors, Eason SEC 6th Man

LSU men's basketball brought home a handful of SEC postseason honors from the leagues 14 coaches highlighted by the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year for sophomore forward Tari Eason.

Eason was also named First Team All-SEC, while senior forward Darius Days earned Second Team All-SEC honors and freshman guard Brandon Murray was on the league’s All-Freshman team.

LSU will start play in the SEC Tournament in Tampa on Thursday afternoon against the winner of Wednesday night’s first-round game between Missouri and Ole Miss.

More from the school release can be seen below:

Eason, who transferred to LSU from Cincinnati after his freshman season, started four games (all during the time Xavier Pinson was hurt and LSU was having to use different lineups) but he was at his best when he could come off the bench and provide and energy and scoring punch that LSU needed.

Eason averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds with 2.0 steals per game. Eason is sixth in the league in scoring and eighth in rebounds. He has made 26 treys and is shooting 78.7 percent from the line. He averaged 17.33 points in the SEC games, making 50 percent of his field goals.

Days has won 88 games so far in his four years at LSU and his 23 career double doubles ranks third among active players. He scored in double figures in each of the last 11 games since his return from a minor ankle injury that kept him out of the Texas A&M game in late January. In the last three games, he has scored 53 points with 18 rebounds, six steals and has made 19-of-32 field goals, including 8-of-14 from the arc.

Days is 12th in career rebounds at LSU with 801 and 31st in scoring with 1,261 points. He is presently fifth all-time at LSU with 182 three-point makes. This season he has averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Murray earned all-freshman honors after averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He averaged 11.0 points in league play.

The freshman from Baltimore had a season best 21 points against Texas A&M (1/26) as one of his 15 double figure scoring games. He had 17 points with two assists and three steals in the season finale versus Alabama (3/6), hitting 7-of-14 field goal attempts with two treys.

SEC MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee