LSU baseball sweeps long weekend at the Box

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team capped off a winning weekend with an extra game on Monday at Alex Box Stadium where they continued their recipe for success of timely hitting and clutch pitching.

LSU beat Central Arkansas 4-3 in a tightly contested ballgame with the help of a three run second inning and a nice starting effort from freshman pitcher Kade Anderson.

Anderson, an freshman from Mandeville threw four innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking three and striking out six.

“I thought Kade was great, and it’s awesome that he’s here at LSU,” coach Jay Johnson said. “He’s a great pitcher and competitor, and he’s got the right character make-up and maturity to get out on the mound and do what he did today.”

The Tigers move to 4-0 overall and will be back in action on Thursday to face Northern Illinois at 2 PM CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on the LSU Sports Radio Network.