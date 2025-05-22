Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball set to face Texas A&M in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
HOOVER, Ala. - LSU comes in to the SEC Tournament well rested as the No. 3 seed and bye from the first two rounds of play. They found out their first opponent Thursday afternoon.
Texas A&M came into the tournament as the No. 14 overall seed and have won their way to the quarterfinals.
The Aggies took down No. 11 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday and then upset No. 9 Auburn for a spot in the quarterfinals.
It was a low-scoring affair, but a three-run home run by Kaeden Kent gave Texas A&M the advantage, and they were able to hold off Auburn and win 3-2.
The Aggies will now get No. 3 LSU on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. local time.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 7 Ole Miss vs No. 2 Arkansas in the semifinals on Saturday.
All games will be televised on the SEC Network.
