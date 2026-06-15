LSU baseball picks up fifth player from transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball didn't have to look very far for their most recent transfer portal pick-up. Former Tulane outfielder, Jason Wachs announced his commitment to Jay Johnson and the Tigers on Sunday.

Wachs played for the Green Wave for two seasons. During that time, he recorded a .328 batting average with 11 home runs and 79 RBI. As a sophomore in 2026, Wachs led the team in batting average, home runs and RBI.

LSU addresses two of their needs with the addition of Wachs. He's a left handed batter and has experience in the outfield.

LSU is likely losing starters Chris Stanfield, Derek Curiel and Jake Brown to the MLB Draft. Stanfield is also out of eligibility.

Wachs becomes the fifth player to commit to LSU from the portal and the second outfielder. Earlier this week, the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, Bino Watters, announced his commitment to the Tigers and will likely make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge.