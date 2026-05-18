LSU baseball makes final push to save their season at SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball teams head to Hoover with a clear mission and few options, Jay Johnson's Tigers must win the entire tournament in order to continue their season and earn a bid to NCAA Regional play.

The Tigers will face Oklahoma on Tuesday night in the late session of the single-elimination tournament.

LSU lost a weekend series to the Sooners at Alex Box Stadium back in the middle of March after taking the first game of the series.

The winner of the LSU-Oklahoma game will face Auburn in the late session on Wednesday night.

Before the Tigers take the field in Hoover, the SEC announced that four LSU players received All-SEC baseball recognition in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches.

LSU centerfielder Derek Curiel and shortstop Steven Milam were each named Second-Team All-SEC, and they were voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Catcher Omar Serna Jr. and first baseman/outfielder Mason Braun received Freshman All-SEC honors.

2026 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

2026 All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

2026 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

2026 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss

*Tie