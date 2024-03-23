75°
LSU baseball looks for series win against Florida
BATON ROUGE - Thanks to a clean win Friday night, the LSU baseball team has a chance to win the weekend series against Florida on Saturday.
Gage Jump will pitch for LSU. He is 2-0 this season with a 2.12 ERA in 17 innings pitched.
Florida is expected to start freshman Liam Peterson, who is 1-2 this spring with a 7.50 ERA.
The second game of a three-game set will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at Alex Box Stadium and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
After Friday night’s 6-1 win over the No. 8 Gators, No. 5 LSU is 19-4 overall and 2-2 in the SEC this season.
