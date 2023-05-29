LSU baseball announced as regional host for 27th time in program history

BATON ROUGE – For the first time since 2019 and for the 27th time in program history, the NCAA announced Sunday night that LSU will serve as one of 16 host sites for an NCAA Baseball Regional.

The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday. The matchups and starting times for the Baton Rouge Regional and the entire 64-team field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.

A record eight Southeastern Conference baseball programs were selected among 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, according to an announcement Sunday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. The previous record was seven SEC hosts in 2016 and 2021.

The eight SEC schools named as NCAA Regional hosts are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. They are scheduled to begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, June 2. The full 64-team field will be announced on Monday.

Below is ticket information for the 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional:

The deadline for LSU Baseball season ticket holders to place orders NCAA Regional tickets was Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. CT.

Season ticket holders who would still like to place orders for NCAA Regional tickets must contact the LSU Athletics ticket office by phone on Monday at (225) 578-2184 or (800) 960-8587. The ticket office is open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

If tickets are available, the general public sale for All-Session regional tickets will begin Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. Any available tickets will be available online at LSUTIX.net.

If tickets are available, Individual-Session regional tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, June 2, online at LSUTIX.net.

Team TAF members who have joined by Tuesday, May 30, will have access to a pre-sale for tickets prior to the general public sale. For information on becoming a Team TAF member and to donate now, please visit - https://www.lsutaf.org/membership.

NCAA Postseason History at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

NCAA Regional Tournaments (27): 1986, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023

NCAA Super Regional Series (11): 2000, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019