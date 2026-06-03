LSP: Baton Rouge man arrested on drug, gun and DWI charges after allegedly driving 147 mph

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Troopers arrested a Baton Rouge man on drug, gun and driving while intoxicated charges after he was allegedly driving nearly 150 mph.

Louisiana State Police said a trooper stopped Kevin Camacho, 20, as he was allegedly driving 147 mph in a 60 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, LSP says, Camacho was showing signs of intoxication and the trooper smelled marijuana in the car.

The trooper searched Camacho's vehicle and found a loaded handgun, a digital scale, about 80 grams of marijuana, THC vapes and drug packaging materials.

Camacho was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of reckless operation, driving while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.