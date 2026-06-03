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LSP: Baton Rouge man arrested on drug, gun and DWI charges after allegedly driving 147 mph

3 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 6:37 PM June 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Troopers arrested a Baton Rouge man on drug, gun and driving while intoxicated charges after he was allegedly driving nearly 150 mph.

Louisiana State Police said a trooper stopped Kevin Camacho, 20, as he was allegedly driving 147 mph in a 60 mph zone. 

During the traffic stop, LSP says, Camacho was showing signs of intoxication and the trooper smelled marijuana in the car. 

The trooper searched Camacho's vehicle and found a loaded handgun, a digital scale, about 80 grams of marijuana, THC vapes and drug packaging materials. 

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Camacho was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of reckless operation, driving while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

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