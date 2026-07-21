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LPSO: Killing outside of Denham Springs apartment connected to East Baton Rouge Parish gang

2 hours 6 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 2:07 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Gang members in East Baton Rouge Parish are suspects in a killing outside of a Denham Springs apartment, the Livingston Parish sheriff said Tuesday. 

On Monday, Patrick Payne was found shot to death outside of his apartment at the Parc at Denham Springs. Sheriff Jason Ard said he was going to work when he was shot and killed. 

Ard said investigators determined the crime was gang-related and the suspects traveled from East Baton Rouge Parish to carry out the targeted hit. 

The sheriff said deputies have seen gang activity in Livingston Parish and his office is not going to put up with it. 

"We're going to do everything we can to fight this," he said. 

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Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241. 

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