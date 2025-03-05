LPSO arrests 11 accused of child sex crimes in partnership with former 'To Catch a Predator' host

WALKER — Eleven people are facing child sex crime charges after Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting operation with a former television host.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started back in October 2023 in partnership with the Attorney General's office. In 2024, Ard said the task force had investigations leading to 24 separate states and five countries. The agency said they identified more than 45 victims who were unknown to law enforcement.

Their work caught the attention of streaming show host Chris Hansen, best known for his work with Dateline NBC hosting the program's "To Catch a Predator" segment.

“I had reached out to the sheriff’s office and we were able to put together a sting operation,” Hansen said.

Hansen co-founded the true crime-oriented streaming service TruBlu in 2020. He produces and stars in the web series "TakeDown with Chris Hansen."

Hansen said he and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office worked together to arrest 11 people in three days in early February. The following people were arrested:

- Kolin Alexis, 21

- Julian Rish, 53

- Christian Medina, 34

- Taylor Hall, 31

- Jonathon Moss, 26

- Carlos Humberto Aquilar Cruz, 24

- William Alexander Ruiz Ponce, 27

- Sergio Andres Badilla Rojas, 21

- Christopher Bernard, 53

- Kenny Leonard Jr., 31

- Francisco Javier Villanueva Castro, 27

Hansen says parents should have a conversation with their kids explaining the dangers of the internet.

“You have to tell them ‘Hey look, there's adults online who like to trick kids, and kids don’t like to be tricked.’ As they get older they explore further into social media,” Hansen said.