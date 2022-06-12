76°
Louisiana women accused of stealing $1.8 million in metal
MONROE (AP) - Two women have been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $2 million in metals from a plant in Louisiana.
The News-Star reported the metals were taken from Ardagh Glass in Simsboro.
Fifty-year-old Wendi Spillers and her wife, 50-year-old Alicia Spillers, have been charged with burglary and felony theft.
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office said it got a report from Ardagh that hundreds of nickel plungers and other "prized metals" used in glass-making were stolen.
Detectives say Wendi Spillers was selling similar items at a recycling plant in Bastrop where Alicia Spillers recently lost her job.
Tickets for sales to the recycling plant go back to November. The total value of the theft is estimated to be in excess of $1.8 million.
It was not known if the women have attorneys.
