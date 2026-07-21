Louisiana trooper charities merge to form single foundation for state troopers

BATON ROUGE — Two Louisiana State Police charitable organizations are merging into a single new group called the Louisiana State Troopers Foundation.

The process took three and a half years to complete. The Louisiana Troopers Charities and the Louisiana Trooper Foundation are the two organizations coming together.

The new unified organization will operate as a charitable institution. It will partner with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to strengthen investment management for state troopers and their families.