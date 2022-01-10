47°
Louisiana to start accepting income tax returns Jan. 24

Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will begin accepting 2021 individual state income tax returns on Jan. 24, the same day the IRS will begin accepting federal returns for 2021.

The state Department of Revenue said in a Monday news release that people who file electronically and who are due refunds can expect their money within 45 days of the filing date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is 14 weeks.

Taxpayers can file electronically through the Louisiana File Online site. Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available on the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

The deadline for filing 2021 Louisiana Individual income tax returns is May 16.

