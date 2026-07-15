Louisiana to receive part of multi-million dollar settlement following 23andMe data breach

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Wednesday that Louisiana is among 42 states that will receive parts of a multi-million dollar settlement following a 23andMe data breach that exposed millions of people's genetic data.

According to Murrill, 23andMe has agreed to a $46.75 million class-action settlement in the bankruptcy to provide relief to affected U.S. consumers who submitted claims by Feb. 17, 2026.

The settlement also includes $150 million in allowed claims for states, but due to a finite amount of funds in 23andMe's bankruptcy estate and other claims, this recovery is limited to $18 million, with Louisiana receiving $258,668.

The settlement with the direct-to-consumer genetic testing company resolves allegations stemming from a 2023 data breach that compromised the genetic data of 6.9 million customers worldwide. Murrill says that 68,814 of the affected customers — around 1% — are from Louisiana.

The company at first denied a breach and then, once it confirmed the breach, blamed consumers for how their accounts were set up or how passwords were used, Murrill added.

"Louisianans should never have to worry that their personal information and genetic data will be exposed because a company failed to protect it. Companies that collect and profit from sensitive personal information have a responsibility to safeguard that data, and when they fail, they will be held accountable," Murrill said.

AG's from the following states joined Murrill in accusing 23andMe of failing to protect users' data: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia