Louisiana task forces deployed to Texas to assist with response to deadly flood

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Task forces made up of personnel from the Baton Rouge, Zachary, West Feliciana and East Side Fire Departments deployed to Texas after dozens died in what officials called a "catastrophic" flood.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal sent out a statement saying responders from LATF-2, which comprises people from the aforementioned fire departments, and LATF-3, which comprises responders from the Shreveport Fire Department, to help with swift water rescue and Urban Search and Rescue Operations.

"Their presence will provide critical support to local emergency services currently overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster," the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

