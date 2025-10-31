Louisiana State Police hosts third annual Gumbo Cook-Off

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police partnered with the Department of Public Safety to host the Third Annual Louisiana State Combined Charitable Campaign Gumbo Cook-Off on Friday.

People came out and enjoyed food from competitors, with the proceeds from the event going to the charities of the 2025 LA SCCC.

Tickets included a sample of each team's gumbo with full bowls available for purchase.