Louisiana State Police hosts third annual Gumbo Cook-Off

1 hour 57 seconds ago Friday, October 31 2025 Oct 31, 2025 October 31, 2025 12:13 PM October 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police partnered with the Department of Public Safety to host the Third Annual Louisiana State Combined Charitable Campaign Gumbo Cook-Off on Friday. 

People came out and enjoyed food from competitors, with the proceeds from the event going to the charities of the 2025 LA SCCC.

Tickets included a sample of each team's gumbo with full bowls available for purchase.

