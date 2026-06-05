79°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police: 43-year-old inmate dies while in Morgan City Police custody
MORGAN CITY — A 43-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Morgan City Police Department, Louisiana State Police said.
Hilton John Hebert III experienced a medical emergency while in custody. Despite officers and emergency medical personnel responding and initiating life-saving measures, Hebert died on May 30.
Hebert's death remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
Trending News
WBRZ previously reported on the death, but it wasn't until Friday that Hebert was identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish educator selected for national teacher training fellowship
-
BRPD: Man arrested after punching woman, throwing her in his car, leaving...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: Table for 2- Cafe 94 went from family...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: East Feliciana native, 'Beverly Hillbillies' star Donna Douglas'...
-
Civil Air Patrol training exercise to be held in Baton Rouge on...
Sports Video
-
Southern adds former JUCO player to quarterback room
-
"We've done it before" Alvin Kamara talks crowded Saints backfield
-
Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants for 2026 season
-
Nick Saban lends support to college sports bill as SEC, Big Ten...
-
7 on 7 summer football league back in Baton Rouge