Louisiana State Police: 43-year-old inmate dies while in Morgan City Police custody

MORGAN CITY — A 43-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Morgan City Police Department, Louisiana State Police said.

Hilton John Hebert III experienced a medical emergency while in custody. Despite officers and emergency medical personnel responding and initiating life-saving measures, Hebert died on May 30.

Hebert's death remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

WBRZ previously reported on the death, but it wasn't until Friday that Hebert was identified.