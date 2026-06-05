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Louisiana State Police: 43-year-old inmate dies while in Morgan City Police custody

1 hour 37 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 7:43 AM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A 43-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Morgan City Police Department, Louisiana State Police said.

Hilton John Hebert III experienced a medical emergency while in custody. Despite officers and emergency medical personnel responding and initiating life-saving measures, Hebert died on May 30. 

Hebert's death remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police. 

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WBRZ previously reported on the death, but it wasn't until Friday that Hebert was identified. 

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