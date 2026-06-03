Louisiana's new congressional map to go before panel of federal judges on June 17

SHREVEPORT — On June 17 at 10 a.m., a three-judge panel from the Louisiana Western District Federal Court in Shreveport will review the state's newly enacted congressional map.

A group contesting the map, which includes Fifth Congressional District candidate Lindsay Garcia, is questioning whether the new map, which was passed by the legislature last week and quickly signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry, abides by the ruling set forth by the Supreme Court in Louisiana v. Callais.

"The overarching issue, we believe, with the map is that the New Orleans-based Congressional District 2 reaches all the way into north Baton Rouge," the group's lead counsel, Donald Hodge, said. "I don't know if this is a racial gerrymander or not."

The new map creates five Republican-leaning districts, leaving only one Democratic majority district in the state, reversing the map that the Callais decision ruled unconstitutional, which itself featured a 4-2 split, on the basis that the old map unfairly took race into account when drawing its districts.

This is what the new map looks like:

The deadline to file map opposition is this Friday, with any objections needing to be filed by June 12.