Louisiana musicians add Big Easy flair to Super Bowl pregame show

NEW ORLEANS - It's Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans and the city displayed the region's musical talents before kickoff.

Right before the big game, Jon Batiste sang the U.S. national anthem while playing a wildly multicolored piano. He started soft and only sprinkled a few accents from his native New Orleans but got increasingly jazzy as he went, holding and riffing on the last note for a long time.

The telecast cut to a saluting President Donald Trump during the performance. The 2 minutes, 2 seconds the seven-time Grammy winner took to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” was about average for a Super Bowl anthem.

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle added some serious Big Easy swing to their rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Shorty played his signature instrument during the verses and then sang along with Daigle on the choruses.

New Orleans legend Harry Connick Jr. has welcomed the crowd, and the worldwide television audience, to the Super Bowl. He was surrounded by members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band. With dancing and song, Connick led a Mardi Gras-themed welcome.

“How y’all feeling, baby? Let’s celebrate some New Orleans music and culture at Super Bowl 59."