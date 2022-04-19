Louisiana Lt. Governor's house burglarized, set on fire

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser confirmed on Tuesday his home was broken into and set ablaze.

Nungesser told WWLTV someone broke into his home April 14, pulled drawers from his kitchen, put them on the stove and lit them on fire before leaving.

Nungesser also reports that "a bunch" of his sports memorabilia was stolen.

The Lt. Governor moved to Covington after Hurricane Ida destroyed his home. He was in the process of moving his belongings to his new home when the burglary happened.

Plaquemines Parish authorities are investigating.