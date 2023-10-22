Louisiana lieutenant governor candidates tout backgrounds

65°
BATON ROUGE - In a race with few contentious issues, the candidates running for lieutenant governor are trying to distinguish themselves with their records in other elected offices.

The four men in the race are three Republicans - state Sen. Elbert Guillory, former Plaquemines Parish President Billy Nungesser and Jefferson Parish President John Young - and one Democrat, Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden.

At a forum Monday, each talked of their records of public service.

The lieutenant governor leads Louisiana's Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism and serves as the figurehead for the state's $11 billion tourism industry.

The seat is open because Republican Jay Dardenne is running for governor.

All four candidates in the Oct. 24 election say they'd continue Dardenne's approach of working as tourism secretary, rather than hiring someone.

