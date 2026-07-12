Louisiana leaders react to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's passing

BATON ROUGE — On Saturday night, it was announced that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham died at the age of 71 following a "brief and sudden illness," according to his office.

On Sunday morning, several Louisiana leaders took to social media to share their shock and grief over Graham's passing.

Sen. Bill Cassidy shared his surprise about the news, writing, "Just like many, I am shocked to learn of Senator Graham’s passing. Lindsey was a part of every important conversation the Senate had over the last two decades. He’s left a mark on the Senate and will be missed."

Attorney General Liz Murrill reflected on personal time she spent with Graham last fall.

"Sen. Graham was as welcoming and lively as so many people remember him," Murrill wrote on social media. "He loved public service."

House Speaker Mike Johnson shared the many accomplishments of Sen. Graham on Sunday, writing, "America is struck this morning by the sudden and tragic passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. He served his country throughout his life — from the U.S. Air Force, to the S.C. House, to the U.S. House, to the U.S. Senate. He believed and advocated tirelessly for American strength and exceptionalism, and he will be missed."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise also shared his shock at Sen. Graham's passing.

"Lindsey dedicated his life to serving our country and never stopped fighting for our men and women in uniform," Scalise wrote. "We are praying for his family, friends, staff, and all who loved him."