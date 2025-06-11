Louisiana lawmakers up against the clock with session set to end in less than 24 hours

BATON ROUGE - With this year’s legislative session set to end Thursday evening, lawmakers are up against the clock to send bills to the governor’s desk.

Lawmakers say they went into the session with the intent to make lasting changes. Three months later, Gov. Jeff Landry has already signed a series of auto insurance reform bills, but more are pending before legislators.

"We tried to give the commissioner a little more power,” State Sen. Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge, said. “If he's saying these rates are too high, he can distinguish that."

Governor Jeff Landry signed a measure that would give the insurance commissioner the authority to reject high rate increases.

Another bill working through the Capitol is similar to a constitutional amendment that failed at the ballot box earlier this year, though it’s scaled back. Lawmakers want to find another way to raise pay raises for teachers and support staff.

“I would hope that they see that we are taking money that's generating very little money for education right now, and be able to give our teachers a pay raise,” Rep. Josh Carlson, R-Lafayette, said.

Representative Carlson’s bill works in collaboration with a different proposed constitutional amendment. It would consolidate three trust funds and pay off a portion of teacher retirement debt. Carlson says the money saved would be used to provide pay raises for teachers and support staff.