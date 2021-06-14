Louisiana House member wins uncle's state Senate seat

State Rep. Gary Carter Jr. (New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Democratic state representative from New Orleans has won the Louisiana state Senate seat his uncle left for Capitol Hill.

State Rep. Gary Carter Jr. had 60 percent of the vote Saturday against three opponents in the 7th District, which includes parts of the West Bank of New Orleans, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Carter’s uncle, Troy Carter, is now in the U.S. House. He won a special election runoff after Cedric Richmond left Congress to work in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Republican Patricia McCarty received 17% of the vote Saturday, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office reported. Democrat Joanna Cappiello-Leopold, had 14% of the vote. State Rep. Mack Cormier was fourth with about 9% of the vote.

All three are from Plaquemines Parish and focused their campaigns in part on opposing the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, a $2 billion project in the state’s coastal Master Plan, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. The project would let sediment-rich Mississippi River water flow into Barataria Bay with the goal of building and nourishing new wetlands.

The seafood industry and some environmentalists oppose it because the freshwater would harm oysters, shrimp and dolphins in the area.

Carter said all alternatives need to be studied and efforts made to minimize its impacts.

Gary Carter’s election means another special election must be held to fill his seat, which represents Algiers, New Orleans’ westbank section.

Only about 10.1 of the district’s registered voters participated in Saturday’s election, the Secretary of State’s Office said.