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Louisiana governor, Army Corps join summit on coast and flood protection
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry took part in the Summit at Sea Level, an effort to bring together stakeholders working on the future of Louisiana's coast and waterways.
The summit focused on efforts to prevent flooding and preserve the environment. It was held at the LSU Center for River Studies.
Representatives from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and more also attended.
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Landry called it an "exciting day" for Louisiana, saying getting it right in the state means getting it right anywhere in the country.
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