81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana governor, Army Corps join summit on coast and flood protection

57 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 10:08 PM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry took part in the Summit at Sea Level, an effort to bring together stakeholders working on the future of Louisiana's coast and waterways.

The summit focused on efforts to prevent flooding and preserve the environment. It was held at the LSU Center for River Studies.

Representatives from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and more also attended.

Trending News

Landry called it an "exciting day" for Louisiana, saying getting it right in the state means getting it right anywhere in the country.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days