34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development pretreats roadways with salt in the Baton Rouge area

3 hours 29 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, January 25 2026 Jan 25, 2026 January 25, 2026 2:40 PM January 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began pretreating roadways with salt in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday in preparation for the winter storm. 

The salt will help protect drivers from potential black ice. Crews will be treating bridges and overpasses on I-10, I-12 and U.S. 190.

As parishes prepare for the cold weather, crews in Ascension Parish are out preparing parish bridges with sand to prevent vehicles from sliding on icy roads. 

Trending News

Drivers should be on the lookout for the slow-moving operations. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days