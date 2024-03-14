Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction inducts weed specialist, former congressman, first Black member

BATON ROUGE — The 2024 inductees to the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction includes its first Black member, a weed specialist and a former congressman.

Leodrey Williams was the first chancellor of the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, serving from 2001 to 2015. In total, Williams spent more than 50 years in the farming business, including under federal appointment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 1993 to 1995.

Steve Crawford became an expert in weed science after taking a position at the LSU AgCenter Northeast Research Station in St. Joseph. For nearly 25 years, Crawford helped develop effective weed control, plant growth regulators and harvest aids for cotton, corn, soybeans and rice to increase the profitability and productivity of farmers across the South. Crawford currently oversees a crop consultant business that oversees nearly 40,000 acres of crops in northeast Louisiana.

Ralph Abraham represented the Fifth District of Louisiana in Congress from 2015 to 2021. Abraham helped to craft the 2018 farm bill and believes a strong and secure agricultural sector is as vital as national defense. He currently serves as the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is a joint effort of the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Radio Network, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry that honors individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture or agriculture-related industries. The 2024 induction ceremony was held March 7 at the L’Auberge Hotel in Baton Rouge.